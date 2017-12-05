Bishop Gorman rising in Super 25 Computer football rankings

Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) rose a spot to No. 7 in the latest Super 25 Computer football rankings.

Gorman won its ninth consecutive state championship with a 48-7 win against Reed.

Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) remains the No. 1 team after defeating St. John Bosco. The Braves remained the No. 4 team.

IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) stayed No. 2, and Bingham (South Jordan, Utah) held firm at No. 3.

Archbishop Hoban (Akron, Ohio) rose 10 spots to No. 17. Katy (Texas) jumped 24 spots to No. 18.