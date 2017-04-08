Bishop Gorman suspends football coach Kenny Sanchez following arrest

Bishop Gorman has suspended football coach Kenny Sanchez pending the outcome of a review, the school president wrote in a letter to parents a day after he was arraigned on a domestic violence charge.

Sanchez was arrested this week on a warrant following an incident on Christmas Day involving ex-girlfriend Brooke Jade Stewart when he went to pick up their son at her home, court records show.

He is facing one count of one count of misdemeanor domestic battery in Las Vegas Justice Court.

School president John A. Kilduff wrote:

“You may have seen the stories in the news regarding allegations made against Coach Kenny Sanchez. We wanted to let you know that we take any allegations involving our faculty and staff very seriously. While we cannot comment on personnel matters, as is our standard practice, Coach Sanchez has been suspended pending the outcome of the review.”

The complaint for the Christmas Day incident was filed Jan. 23 and Sanchez failed to show for a Feb. 21 hearing, according to court records. That led to the issuance of a warrant. At Thursday’s arraignment, a bench trial was set for May 30.

Sanchez declined comment Thursday when reached by USA TODAY High School Sports. He referred questions to lawyer Ross Goodman, who responded with the following statement: “Mr. Sanchez is an outstanding coach and leader in the Las Vegas community and an incredible father. There is absolutely no truth to any these allegations.”

Goodman said Sanchez was arrested after he had called police in a separate incident.

In his two years since succeeding his brother Tony, Kenny Sanchez led Bishop Gorman to back-to-back unbeaten seasons and Super 25 titles with a combined record of 30-0.