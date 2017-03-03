Bishop Gorman TE Brevin Jordan takes recruiting attention in stride, but not losing

LAS VEGAS—“I don’t care if anyone like me. Matter fact I don’t even care if they respect me. I know who I am I got enough respect for myself. #RealTalk”

And that’s Brevin Jordan.

The nation’s most elite tight end, from three-time defending USA TODAY Super 25 national champion Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas).

And as abrasive as his tweet from Feb. 18 may sound, it’s as profound as the three most important components on his Twitter homepage.

His header is one of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

His profile picture is of himself, looking toward the sky with outstretched arms.

And his pinned tweet from Oct. 1, 2016, is a tribute to the most important soul in his life, his mother, with the caption: “I love you momma! #QueenJordan”

That’s Brevin Jordan.

At 6-foot-3, 240 pounds, he truly is a man among boys.

His stature on the field is quite impressive, as his hands are like magnets for the football, his agility is one like a receiver and his power is like a linebacker.

It’s no wonder he wears Gorman colors, as he falls in line with a school pedigree known for talented tight ends. Xavier Grimble, who plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers, grew up in Las Vegas and played for the Gaels. Then it was the explosive Alize Jones, who is now at Notre Dame.

Now it’s Jordan’s turn to set his own mark at tight end, even though that wasn’t how he planned it just three years ago. Jordan came in his freshman year with another position in mind.

“I tried to play receiver,” he said. “I was moved to tight end cause I was a bigger dude. I didn’t want to play tight end, but as I got to the varsity level, I love it. I was cool with it. It’s a big part of the offense.

“Now I’m in a long line of great tight ends from Bishop Gorman. It’s just a great feeling.”

As is the national attention he’s been receiving, with his recruitment process wide open, and Power 5 coaches salivating at the thought of having not only a semi-truck for a tight end, but an individual who practices his faith and work ethic as much as he talks about it.

This week alone he received full-ride scholarship offers from Auburn, TCU, and Cal, bringing his tally to 29. He plans to visit the likes of Miami and Michigan soon, among others. He refused to name his top five, insisting there isn’t one, and said he’s taking the entire process in stride while allowing his faith to dictate the journey.

“It’s not really a headache, I just take it as a blessing,” said Jordan, who had 27 receptions for 501 yards and nine TDs as a junior. “People that really look at the recruiting process and they’re big time with it, I’m not really like that. I’m blessed with it, I’m blessed to be in the position I am and just have fun with it.”

Jordan said while he is “completely open with the recruitment process right now,” he’s enjoying off-season workouts, playing with 702 Elite on the 7-man circuit and focusing on leading the Gaels to a fourth straight Super 25 title.

That doesn’t mean the competitive edge has simmered, though.

“These tournaments, they’re huge, it’s crazy,” he said last week, between games at the Pylon 7on7 Las Vegas National Championships. “The media is out here, everybody is out here. (Coming) from Bishop Gorman, when it’s time to snap, we always switch into game mode. We get real serious. But we also have fun with it.”

Last week his team bowed out early, to top-seeded Valor Elite from Arizona, and Jordan took it to heart. Listening to post-game lectures from several parents, coaches and mentors who assist with the team, Jordan’s emotions flowed, as a different side of the nation’s best tight end was revealed.

He cried.

In back-to-back tweets, Jordan said: “Lost to the #1 seed 41-35 great team effort today. #BeyondBlessed” … and, “I hate losing, I take that (expletive emoji) to the heart. Coming from Bishop Gorman it’s not very common to lose.”

His teammates from Gorman know that, and his teammates on 702 Elite know it. And even though the entire team is not made up of Gaels, the same sense of pride surrounds the team wherever the players walk. Whether it’s spectators, media members or other players, the sight of their flashy orange uniforms on the 7-man fields commands respect.

The team opens play in the adidas 7v7 National Championship, also in Las Vegas, on Saturday at Desert Breeze Park in southwest Las Vegas, about 12 minutes from Gorman’s campus.

“We all wear G stuff, we always carry that Bishop Gorman swag with us,” Jordan said. “But when it comes down to 702, we don’t look at the school or nothing.

“We’re all one big family.”

That’s Brevin Jordan.