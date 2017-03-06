Three Bishop Gorman stars commit to Under Armour All-America Game

The 2018 Under Armour All-America Game picked up commitments from three stars from three-time Super 25 champion Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) — quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, tight end Brevin Jordan and running back Kirby Bennett.
The players referenced “starting a new tradition” after Gorman had four players, including quarterback Tate Martell, participate in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl this year.
USC commit Palaie Goateote, ranked as the No. 1 inside linebacker in the nation, has committed to the Army Bowl.
Thompson-Robinson is ranked as the No. 2 player in Nevada, Jordan is No. 3 and Bennett is No. 5 after transferring from Allen, Texas.