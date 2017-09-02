Missouri player posts three TDs and three INTs in game

How is this for a big night? Three touchdowns and three interceptions.

That’s what Nathaniel Bentrup posted for Bishop LeBlond (St. Joseph, Mo.) in a 42-0 victory against Cameron.

On offense, he tallied six catches for 111 yards with scores of 12, 13 and 14 yards, respectively. His three picks on defense all came in the first half.

“We worked so hard in practice of being in the right place at the right time,” Bentrup told the St. Joseph News Press. “It’s good coaching.”

Here are highlights of Bentrup in action from last season: