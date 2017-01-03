Bishop Manogue football coach announces resignation

Thomas Peregrin, Bishop Manogue’s head football coach, announced Tuesday that he will resign that position effective immediately, however he will remain on staff in an expanded teaching position.

“While this was a difficult decision, after a good break with my family, I have had the opportunity to reevaluate my priorities,” Peregrin said in a news release. “The responsibilities that go along with being a head coach drastically impact my time with my wife and two young sons and I have realized that I need to focus on them and on teaching. I am thankful for the meaningful relationships I have with the players and coaches and am excited for the future of Bishop Manogue football.”

Peregrin, a 2004 graduate of Manogue, led the Miners for the past three seasons. The team went 4-5 in 2016 and earned a berth in the Northern 4A regional playoffs.

In a news release, Peregrin said the timing is right as the football program is headed in a good direction and the future is bright. In the last three seasons, the Miners’ freshmen teams went undefeated twice. He also cited facility improvements and a solid strength program.

Manogue principal Bri Thoreson said Peregrin will remain on staff at the school in a teaching role.

“Thomas is a cherished part of the Bishop Manogue community,” she said in a news release. “We believe in family here, and fully support his decision. We are also very thankful he’ll continue to be here for our students.”

The search for Peregrin’s replacement will begin immediately with a posting on the school website at https://www.bishopmanogue.org/about-us/careers/.