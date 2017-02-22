Bishop Manogue girls ready for state

Maybe the fourth time is the charm.

This is Bishop Manogue’s fourth consecutive berth in the Nevada girls state basketball tournament.

But, despite their run of success, the Miners have lost in the semifinals in each of those trips.

Manogue will face Foothill in a semifinal at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Cox Pavilion on the UNLV campus.

Two of the four Manogue seniors, Katie Turner and Malia Holt, have played on all four of those state-qualifying teams. Maddie Camacho and Shayla Carrier are also seniors on the Manogue team that will play in Las Vegas starting Thursday.

This is the seniors last chance to close out the season with a win.

Manogue coach Carlnel Wiley said all the Manogue players are healthy and motivated heading into the tournament.

“Katie and Malia are ready. They’re prepared. This is their last hurrah,” Wiley said. “I think the girls want to kind of get it for them.”

Wiley said the Miners’ bench has been a strength for the team.

“I’m getting good minutes out of Maddie Camacho. Shayla will be a little X factor going into Vegas, with her scoring inside, as well as her rebounding.”

Camacho said the players were a little nervous at the state tournament last year. Liberty took a 59-53 win over Manogue in a state semifinal at Lawlor Events Center last season.

“We were really timid. This year, especially it being our last year, we’re going to go in, work hard, just play our game and we’ll do pretty well,” Camacho said.

She said the players are not as anxious this year as they were last year.

“Wiley’s been doing a really good job of helping us calm down,” she said.

Manogue rolled the through the regular season, going undefeated at 16-0 (25-2 overall).

Then Miners kept it going and got even stronger through the Northern 4A Regional tournament last week, they beat McQueen, 70-44, then Reed, 62-45, and capped it off with a 65-32 win over Reno in the championship game.

“That’s the way we want to be playing when we go down there,” Camacho said.

Manogue’s semifinal opponent, Foothill (19-8), beat Liberty in the Sunrise Region championship, 55-52, on Saturday.

In the other girls 4A semifinal, Liberty (31-2) will play Centennial at 3 p.m. Thursday at Cox Pavilion. Liberty beat Spring Valley, 60-37, Tuesday in a play-in game to get the South’s third spot in the state tournament.

Centennial (29-2) beat Spring Valley, 66-20, in the Sunset Region championship.

For those planning to travel to Las Vegas for the tournament, admission prices at Cox Pavilion at UNLV will be $12 for adults, $6 for students, $4 for seniors (62+) and free for children (8-under), those prices include a facility fee.

Cox Pavilion has 2,500 seats for basketball.

Girls Basketball

4A State Tournament

Thursday, At Cox Pavilion

Liberty (31-2) vs. Centennial (29-2), 3 p.m.

Bishop Manogue (25-2) vs. Foothill (19-8), 6:30 p.m.

Friday, At Cox Pavilion

Championship, 6:10 p.m.