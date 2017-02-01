Bishop Manogue girls remain perfect in league

Bishop Manogue had four players score in double figures in a 87-20 win over Carson on Tuesday at Manogue.

Kenna Holt scored 21 points, Malia Holt had 20, Katie Turner scored 14 and Maddie Camacho added 10 as the Miners improved to 13-0 in league.

Turner said the Miners use the league games to improve on details to get ready for the playoffs.

Three games remain before the Northern 4A Regional tournament begins Feb. 15.

The Miners scrimmage occasionally against boys to improve.

“That really helps us because they’re so athletic and naturally talented, that those games really help us prepare,” Turner said.

Turner said the Miners team chemistry has gotten better as season has progressed.

“We do everything we can on our part, to improve, especially on defense and rebounding and the things that are definitely going to matter as we play teams like Reno,” she said. “We’re learning to share the ball and play as hard as we possibly can.”

In the other games Tuesday, Reno beat Reed, 64-43, as Katelyn Biassou had 17 points and 14 rebounds, Mikayla Schults scored 18 points and Mia Wilmot had 11.

Douglas beat Damonte Ranch, 58-37; McQueen beat Hug, 50-5; Galena beat Wooster, 38-21 as Kristen Farrell had 17 points.

Girls Basketball Standings

High Desert

Reno 12-1

Spanish Springs 10-3

Reed 9-4

McQueen 9-4

North Valleys 5-8

Hug 0-13

Sierra League

Bishop Manogue 13-0

Carson 5-8

Douglas 5-8

Galena 5-8

Damonte Ranch 4-9

Wooster 1-12