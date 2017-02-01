Bishop Manogue takes thriller over Carson

Bishop Manogue was facing a crushing loss and probable road playoff game.

But a trio of Miners made sure that did not happen.

Down by eight to Carson, 46-38, with 2 minutes, 21 seconds left and the Miners roared to life. Brandon Concepcion hit a 3-pointer, then Aidan Cantwell hit another and suddenly it was a 2 -point game.

With just over a minute remaining, Gabe Bansuelo hit a bucket and was fouled converting the free throw, and Carson’s lead was one, 48-47.

Enter Kolton Frugoli. The Manogue sophomore stole the ball and raced down the court, hitting a layup to give the Miners a 49-48 lead.

Manogue held on to take a 51-48 win Tuesday at Manogue and improve to 10-3 and take over sole possession of second place in the Sierra League.

The Miners host first-place Galena (11-2) on Friday, in a game that suddenly carries a lot more weight.

Cantwell had 16 points, Frugoli had 15 and Josh Rolling had 10.

Manogue coach Moe Golshani said none of the Miners have ever won a playoff game and that is the driving force for the team.

Getting a home playoff game could help change that

Manogue lost back-to-back games to Galena and Carson two weeks ago. That week spurred some schematic changes.

“We had a little team meeting and we discussed a few things and we’ve changed some of our schemes to better fit the players we have,” Golshani said. “I believe it’s working great.”

Jayden DeJoseph led Carson with 15 and Tez Allen had 10 after not scoring in the first half. The 6-foot-5 Allen is playing point guard for the Senators.

Manogue played zone defense, but Carson hit some 3-pointers early. Manogue had to play man defense in the fourth quarter and foul the Senators.

Frugoli said the win is a big confidence booster.

Now the goal is to keep it going.

“It gets our morale up. We’re going to practice super hard and prepare for Galena and keep it going,” he said.

Carson hosts Damonte on Friday.

In other games Tuesday, Galena beat Wooster, 67-51, as Dillon Voyles had 17 points and 13 rebounds and Spencer Conatser had 12 points and three rebounds.

Douglas beat Damonte Ranch, 70-51, to improve to 5-8.

In the High Desert League, Reno beat Reed, 80-53, as Drew Rippingham scored 23 points, including six 3-pointers. Tommy Challis had 17 points and Kyle Rose added 12.

Spanish Springs downed North Valleys, 94-49, to remain perfect in league at 13-0 and Hug beat McQueen, 47-45.

In the Northern 3A, Spring Creek beat Lowry, 54-44 and Fernley Beat Dayton, 541-48, as Zach Burns scored 24 points for the Vaqueros. Trever Burrows led Dayton with 20.

Sparks picked up a win over Fallon, 73-59, at Fallon.

Friday: (all doubleheaders) Girls at 5:15 p.m., boys at 7 p.m., Hug at Spanish Springs; McQueen at Reed; North Valleys at Reno; Galena at Bishop Manogue; Damonte Ranch at Carson; Douglas at Wooster.

Boys Basketball Standings

High Desert

Spanish Springs 13-0

Reno 10-3

Reed 6-7

McQueen 5-8

Hug 4-9

North Valleys 2-11

Sierra League

Galena 11-2

Bishop Manogue 10-3

Carson 9-4

Douglas 5-8

Damonte Ranch 3-10

Wooster 0-12