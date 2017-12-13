USA Today Sports

Bishop McNamara leads six new teams in Super 25 girls basketball rankings

Bishop McNamara (Forestville, Md.) is the top new team in the Super 25 girls basketball rankings at No. 6. The Mustangs improved to 4-0, going 3-0 last week.

McNamara’s Jakia Brown-Turner had 29 points in a 71-52 defeat of Bishop O’Connell (Arlington, Va.) on Tuesday. Brown-Turner had 22 points in a 70-61 win Saturday vs. Miami Country Day (Miami) in the She Got Game Classic in Washington, D.C. Brown-Turner also had 29 points in a 71-59 defeat of then-No. 7 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore).

The other five new teams are also unbeaten: No. 10 Winter Haven, Fla., which is 8-0; No. 21 Montverde (Fla.) Academy, which is 8-0; No. 23 Central Valley (Spokane, Wash.), which is 2-0; No. 24 Southeast Raleigh (Raleigh, N.C.), which is 9-0; and No. 25 Edwardsville, Ill., which is 8-0.

Top-ranked Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.) had little trouble holding onto its ranking as Brinae Alexander had 19 points in a 69-37 win Saturday vs. William Blount (Maryville) to boost her team’s record to 8-0.

