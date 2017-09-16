Bishop Miege QB Carter Putz sets Kansas record for career passing touchdowns

Bishop Miege (Roeland Park, Kansas) senior quarterback Carter Putz threw the 93rd touchdown pass of his career Friday to set the state record for career touchdown passes.

Putz, a Notre Dame baseball commit, broke the mark of 92 set in 1997 by Silver Lake’s Shannon Kruger, the nephew of Oklahoma basketball coach Lon Kruger. The record pass was a big one too, a 98-yard pass play to Daniel Jackson that put Bishop Miege up 20-7 over St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park) in the third quarter.

Putz didn’t set the record until the second half. He ran in the Stags’ first two touchdowns.

Getting the record against rival Aquinas made the mark sweeter. It was the Stags’ sixth consecutive defeat of Aquinas.

Putz has been a starter since he was a sophomore and led the team to its third consecutive 4A-I state title last season. He has a 26-2 record as a starter and he was the state Gatorade Player of the Year last season.