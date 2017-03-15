Bishop Montgomery (Calif.) ousts Chino Hills in LiAngelo Ball's final HS game

LaVar Ball sitting court side. pic.twitter.com/s5YlNxujBJ — Breeze Prep Sports (@breezepreps) March 15, 2017

After twice losing to Chino Hills (Calif.) last season, Bishop Montgomery (Torrance) finally got its victory, ending the defending Super 25 national champion’s season with a 87-80 win in the CIF State Open Division Regional semifinals Tuesday night.

With the score tied 65-65 with 5:12 remaining, David Singleton scored six consecutive points to give No. 9 Bishop Montgomery a 71-65 lead with 3:52 remaining. The Knights slowly pulled away from there and extended the lead to nine at 83-74 within the final minute.

Singleton scored 25 points in the victory and Ethan Thompson, an Oregon State signee, added 23. Jordan Schakel, a San Diego State signee, had 12 for the Knights (29-2).

In front of a sold-out crowd of more than 2,000 that included LaVar Ball and UCLA star freshman Lonzo Ball, LiAngelo Ball played his final game for No. 12 Chino Hills (30-3) before heading to UCLA. He scored 25 points to cap a season in which he surpassed 50 in seven games.

LiAngelo had 15 points in the first quarter as Chino Hills fought back from a 17-6 deficit to trail 26-24, but he scored just eight after intermission.

Eli Scott had 22 points, including 14 and 12 rebounds in the first half, and LaMelo Ball finished with 14 points.

Chino Hills tied the score at 30-30, but Bishop Montgomery went on a 6-0 lead to take the lead with more than three minutes left in the second quarter. Then it was Chino Hills’ turn, using a 9-1 run to take a 39-37 lead and the Huskies led 40-39 at halftime.

The teams went back and forth before Bishop Montgomery surged at the end of the third quarter for a 60-55 advantage before Chino rallied to tie the score at 65-65.

Bishop Montgomery advances to the regional final on Saturday in Long Beach against No. 11 Mater Dei (Santa Ana), which beat St. Augustine 63-57 in the other semifinal.