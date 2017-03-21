Bishop Montgomery (Calif.) up to No. 2 in latest Super 25 Computer boys basketball rankings

Bishop Montgomery (Torrance, Calif.), the CIF Southern Regional Open Division champions, have moved up to No. 2 in the Super 25 Computer rankings for boys basketball.

Montgomery had been No. 4 last week before its 60-53 victory against Mater Dei (Santa Ana), which is No. 5 in the Super 25. The Knights face Woodcreek (Roseville) in the state title game Saturday in Sacramento.

RELATED: Computer rankings searchable by state

Nathan Hale (Washington) remains No. 1 in the Super 25. Chino Hills (Calif.) is No. 3, followed by Champlin Park (Minn.) and Mater Dei.

IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) checks in at No. 6, followed by Montverde Academy (Fla.), Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia) and Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.).

Grand Rapids Christian (Mich.) opens the second 10 at No. 11. Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) is No. 12, with La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.), Memphis East (Tenn.) and The Patrick School (Hillside, N.J.) rounding out the top 15.

Apple Valley (Minn.) is at No. 16, followed by Klein Forest (Houston), Lakeville North (Minn.), Jonesboro (Ark.) and Simeon (Chicago).

The final five are Damien (La Verne, Calif.), Maple Grove (Minn.), Skyline (Dallas), Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.) and Greensboro Day (N.C.).