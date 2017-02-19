Four Florida high school players rescue woman pinned under truck

Four high school football players from Bishop Moore in Orlando who also happened to be members of the weightlifting team rescued a woman who was pinned under a truck.

Witnesses told WESH.com that a white pickup trick hit Susan Gentry in the middle of a crosswalk. Gentry pushed her young daughter out of the way.

“The tire was on her chest and was suffocating her,” said her husband Mark, who was there.

Bystanders were unable to lift the truck off Susan, but found the four high school players who were strong enough to help lift the truck

“Right place at the right time,” Mario Hernandez, one of the players, told WEHS. “There’s a reason for everything. Feels like a God moment, you know what I mean?”

Mark Gentry says the players “definitely” saved his wife’s life. She remains in the hospital but her condition is improving, he said. She fractured her pelvis and has several bruised ribs.

You can read more here.