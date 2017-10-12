Five-star Angleton (Texas) safety and Texas commit B.J. Foster is ready for Under Armour All-American Game competition, future at Texas

Angleton (Texas) safety B.J. Foster received his Under Armour All-America Game jersey Thursday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

“I worked hard for this, I put in a lot of time and effort to get this accomplishment,” Foster told USA TODAY. “I thank God for everything. … I want to compete with the best and play with some of my Houston friends at the Under Armour Game.”

Foster, a 6-5, 191-pound four-star recruit, is ranked 23rd overall and the No. 9 receiver in the entire Class of 2018, according to ESPN’s recruiting rankings. He is also considered the top overall prospect in the state of Texas for the Class of 2018. He has committed to Texas, and said the decision he made with a number of other Houston recruits to attend the school is very firm.

“My first visit when I went to Texas, we were like, this was really live up there,” Foster said. “We liked all the coaches. We decided to keep our word and all go to Texas.”

The Under Armour All America Game is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.