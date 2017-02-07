Blackhawks dominate Aztecs in 'statement' victory

After last Friday’s win over Cathedral City High School, La Quinta girls’ soccer head coach Bob Quattlebaum said he believed his squad was still not quite playing up to the level of its capabilities. He said the team had another gear, and he expressed hope that his players would find it before the Southern Section playoffs begin next week.

Well, La Quinta may have found that gear Monday in a decisive 4-0 thrashing of crosstown rival Palm Desert in a game that could decide the winner of the Desert Valley League later this week.

“I kept telling the girls at pregame, let’s take this to the next level, let’s go one more up,” Quattlebaum said. “And I think it showed in that first half.

“This was the best these girls have played.”

La Quinta (16-2-4, 9-0-1 DVL) remained unbeaten in the league while handing the Aztecs their first league loss of the season. Both teams finish the regular season this week against Indio and Palm Springs, the sixth and seventh place teams in the DVL.

Provided the Blackhawks, who are seeking their fifth consecutive league title, win their last two regular season games, they should be the top seed in the Division 4 playoffs. They are currently sitting at No. 1 in the division rankings, though that could change between now and this weekend.

Palm Desert (14-4-4, 8-1-1) is currently ranked No. 1 in Division 5, though it’s unclear if Monday’s loss will hurt the Aztecs in the playoff pairings.

“La Quinta came out with an effort level worthy of this game,” Palm Desert head coach Chris Keuilian said. “I don’t know if we came out and got a deer in headlights, but we just kind of got caught at the beginning. That’s a tough one to dig yourself out of on the road.”

Another thing that remains unknown is whether the Aztecs will be forced to navigate the rest of the season without senior forward Madison Crosgrove, who injured a knee Monday and sat for much of the second half.

The Blackhawks lost senior midfielder Lexi Mejia, who left the game early with a swollen ankle. An x-ray reveled no broken bones, so it’s possible she could return for a potential playoff run.

With La Quinta’s comeback win against Palm Desert in the de facto title game in the regular season finale a year ago, coupled with their scoreless tie on Dec. 14, Monday’s game was supposed to be the latest installment of arguably the most competitive rivalry in the Coachella Valley, in any sport. This was also an opportunity for Palm Desert to exact some revenge.

La Quinta had other ideas.

In front of a crowd of nearly 200, La Quinta struck early. Junior forward Alexis Garcia drew the Palm Desert goalie far out of the box on a breakaway and beat her one-on-one for a score in the fifth minute, which set the tone for the remainder of the game.

Nine minutes later, senior forward Jaylene Manion broke through Palm Desert’s back line and fired the ball into the net to give the Blackhawks a quick 2-0 advantage.

“We definitely stepped it up,” Manion said. “Since it was our rival game, we were definitely motivated to step up, to not only win but win big.”

La Quinta still was not done, though. Two minutes after Manion scored, teammate Marcela Gallo added a third Blackhawks goal just 16 minutes into the game. Gallo retrieved a long pass, drew the Palm Desert goalkeeper out of the box and managed to escape a defender and shoot from 12 yards out.

Quattlebaum subbed his third forward for a middle defender, switching to a defensive formation, and allowed the Aztecs to control much of the second half possession.

Palm Desert, a squad averaging nearly three goals a game, had a chance to get back in it late. Senior forward Jorgelina Morales had her own one-on-one opportunity in the open field, but La Quinta goalie Nicole Maler made a diving save to preserve the shutout.

For good measure, senior forward Jianna Guerrero added the final goal on a breakaway late in the game to add the exclamation point to what Quattlebaum was calling a “statement” victory afterward.

“This was a fantastic win,” Quattlebaum said. “I’m very, very proud of the girls.

“I think if we can continue this, we should make a good run.”