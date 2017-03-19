Blackhawks, Indians in Beaumont track event

Two Palm Springs athletes took second place and two others too third place in their respective events during the Beaumont Invitational Saturday.

Isaiah Scott of the Indians was second in the long jump at 21-10 while Andrew Clark was second in the 300 hurdles at 41.

The Palm Springs 4×100 relay team took third in at 43.55 (Domanick Murray, Cole Cruz, Scott, Damion Lee), while Devon Johnson was third in the 11 hurdles at 15.97.

For the La Quinta Blackhawks, Isaiah Viialpando was third in the 800 at 2:02.32.

Girls track

Beaumont Invitational: Katelyn Jackson was third in the high jump at 5-0 and Skyla Curtis was third in the 300 hurdles at 50.43 among La Quinta Blackhawks who participated in the Beaumont Invitational Saturday.

For Palm Springs High School, the girls 4×400 relay of Steevee Caulder Angie Rodriguez, Ashley Kennedy and Justin Carpenter took second place with a time of 4:43.69.