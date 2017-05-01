Blade runner Hunter Woodhall sets new Utah state 400-meter record

5 years ago I didn't make my junior high championships. Today I became the fastest Utah high schooler ever to run 400m. 46.56, glory to God. pic.twitter.com/xVUFkQyxAk — Hunter Woodhall 🎲 (@hunterwoodhall) April 30, 2017

When he was young, Hunter Woodhall wondered if he would ever get his chance to compete on the track, where he long felt he belonged. Born without fibulas in his legs – a condition called Fibular hemimelia —Woodhall has adapted and excelled as a T33/34 runner who competes with prosthetic blades.

Now he’s a state record holder at the 400 meters, an honor he earned Saturday while competing for Syracuse High in Utah.

Woodhall’s 46.56 second-time is also good for the fourth-fastest time among U.S. scholastic runners in 2017, further cementing Woodhall as one of the nation’s fastest runners, regardless of physical limitations.

In fact, Woodhall’s success and determination have gained the attention of coaches from some of the top collegiate programs in the nation; the senior reportedly is considering scholarship offers from North Carolina, Arkansas and Long Beach State.

“A lot of schools weren’t giving me the time of day,” Woodhall told MileSplit. “And I appreciated the fact that these schools fought for me. In my mind, you don’t have to go to a huge school to do a lot on the track.

“I could have taken a lot of different directions. I decided from the advice of others that I needed to dream big to be able to do big things. If running in college was easy, everyone would do it. Ultimately, I want to break some barriers and change some people’s perceptions of what’s possible.”

Woodhall is already challenging and changing those perceptions, one record at a time.