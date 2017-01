Blair Academy (Blairstown, NJ) rebounded from last week’s loss to Wyoming Seminary (Kingston, PA) to capture the Who’s No. 1 Duals in Easton, Pa. last weekend and remained No. 1 in the latest Super 25 wrestling rankings.

Blair captured the title by defeating No. 4 Lake Highland Prep (Orlando, FL) 40-18 in the championship. In pool action, Blair beat No. 6 Malvern Prep (Malvern, PA) and No. 10 Bergen Catholic (Oradell, NJ).

On Thursday, No. 2 Buchanan (Clovis, CA) will face No. 9 Clovis before a sellout crowd. Last year, Buchanan beat Clovis 32-27, which snapped Clovis’ 91-match in-state win streak.