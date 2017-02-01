Blair Academy (N.J.), Buchanan (Calif.) stay 1-2 in latest Super 25 wrestling rankings

Buchanan (Clovis, Calif.) tightened its grip on the No. 2 spot in the latest USA TODAY/National High School Coaches Association Super 25 High School Wrestling Rankings with a heart-stopping 27-25 win over No. 9 Clovis (Clovis, Calif.) last week.

The top six teams held their spots from last week, but Wyoming Seminary (Kingston, Pa.) continued its climb, moving up one spot to No. 7 after beating former No. 7 Bethlehem Catholic (Bethlehem, Pa.) and No. 10 Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) last week. The Blue Knights have now beaten three Top 10 teams in the last two weeks, including a dual meet win over No. 1 Blair Academy (Blairstown, N.J.).

Blair and Wyoming Seminary will square-off again later this month at the Prep Nationals at Lehigh University at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pa.

Bethlehem Catholic, which drops to No. 8 this week, rebounded from its loss to Wyoming Seminary, beating former No. 13 Nazareth (Nazareth, PA) 40-20. Nazareth fell one spot to No. 14.

No. 3 St. Edward (Lakewood, OH) held-on to last week’s position, even though it suffered a 37-30 loss to La Salle (Cincinnati, OH). It should be noted that St. Edward’s was wrestling without three of its starters, which probably would have changed the outcome.

The biggest mover this week is Poway (Poway, CA), which jumps six spots to No. 11 after winning the Mid Cal Classic. The Titans won the team title outscoring former No. 12 Tuttle (Oklahoma) 312 to 286.