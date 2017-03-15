Blair Academy (N.J.) closes out repeat as Super 25 wrestling champion

Blair Academy (Blairstown, N.J.) again took the suspense out of which school would be crowned the USA TODAY Sports/National High School Coaches Association Super 25 national wrestling champions.

For the second consecutive year, the Buccaneers are the champs.

RELATED: Full Super 25 final rankings

Blair, which was the preseason No. 1, won its 37th National Prep team championship in late February as six Buccaneers won individual titles. Ohio State-bound Chase Singletary won his second straight National Prep title at 220 pounds and sophomore Chris Cannon at 126 and junior Andrew Merola at 160 also repeated.

Among its other victories, Blair won Ohio’s Walsh Ironman, Delaware’s Beast of the East, the Geary Invitational in Oklahoma and the Who’s No. 1 Duals. Blair suffered one loss in a dual meet against Wyoming Seminary.

Several other top 10 teams closed out the season in high style.

No. 3 St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio), which won the Division I team dual meet title in February, captured the 80th annual Division I individual state wrestling championships team title. The Eagles grabbed one individual gold medal. In all, eight St. Ed wrestlers placed in the top six. It was the Eagles’ third consecutive Division I title.

No. 5 Graham (St. Paris, Ohio) ran away with the Division II title with 232.5 points and the state championship.

In Pennsylvania, No. 8 Nazareth won the Class 3A team championship, outscoring No. 10 Bethlehem Catholic (Pennsylvania) 111.5 to 96. Nazareth had two individual state champs.