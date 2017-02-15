Blair Academy (N.J.) closing in on repeat as Super 25 wrestling champion

With three weeks remaining in the 2016-17 high school wrestling season, No. 1 Blair Academy (Blairstown, N.J.) has its second consecutive USA TODAY Sports/National High School Coaches Association Super 25 national title well within its sights.

The final test will be at the National Prep Wrestling Championship on Feb. 24-25 at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pa. Blair will be going after its 35th national team title in the last 36 years.

RELATED: Full Super 25 Wrestling Rankings

Standing in the way of the national title will be No. 6 Malvern Prep (Malvern, Pa.) and No. 9 Wyoming Seminary (Kingston, Pa.). Blair’s only dual loss this season came against SEM in January.

Nazareth (Pa.) continues its climb in the latest rankings. The Blue Eagles jump two spots to No. 8 after beating former No. 8 Bethlehem Catholic (Bethlehem, Pa.) for the Pennsylvania Class AAA dual championship.

The match was the rubber match between the two schools that had split their matches this season. Nazareth captured the state title on criteria by winning seven of the matches’ 13 bouts. Bethlehem Catholic falls to No. 10.

No. 3 St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio) strengthened its position in the rankings by winning its second straight Ohio Division I Dual Team Championship last weekend. St. Ed beat Perry (Massillon) in the championship match. Perry, which was honorable mention last week, flies into this week’s rankings at No. 14. Perry beat then-No. 14 Elyria in the semifinals.

No. 5 Graham (St. Paris, Ohio) captured its fifth straight Division II title.

No. 11 Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) won its sixth straight state team title last weekend. The Crusaders beat St. Augustine (Richland) for the Non-Public Group A championship.

No. 13 Tuttle (Tuttle) captured its eight straight Oklahoma 4A dual title. The title was Tuttle’s 14th overall. No. 18 Page (Sand Springs) won Oklahoma’s 6A team title.