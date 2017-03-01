Blair Academy (N.J.) defends Super 25 wrestling title with impressive showing at National Prep tournament

While there are two weeks remaining in the 2016-17 high school wrestling season, Blair Academy (Blairstown, N.J.) has defended its USA TODAY/National High School Coaches Association Super 25 national championship by winning its 37th National Prep team championship last weekend.

Though Blair locked up the Super 25 title, there will still be one more Super 25 ranking to be released March 15.

Blair won the team title by outscoring No. 9 Wyoming Seminary (Kingston, Pa.) by 30 points and No. 6 Malvern Prep (Malvern, Pa.) by 80 points.

Six Buccaneers won individual titles. Ohio State-bound Chase Singletary won his second straight National Prep title at 220 pounds. Also winning a second title were sophomore Chris Cannon at 126 and junior Andrew Merola at 160.

Capturing their first titles were freshman Trevor Mastragiovanni at 113, senior Zach Sherman at 132 and junior Malcolm Robinson at 138.

“The guys raised their intensity and competed extremely well in the medal round,” said Blair head coach Brian Antonelli. “Nick (Incontrera) got the team off to a great start and Trevor sparked the moment with his huge overtime win. Overall, the team made great progress over the past several months and team members are better wrestlers than they were at the beginning of the season. A great deal of our wrestlers’ success came from their hustle and dedication in the wrestling room.”

Aside from Blair locking up the national title, there are no changes in this week’s rankings.

There won’t be any rankings next week, and we’ll release our final Super 25 March 15.