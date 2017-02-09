Blair Academy (N.J.) stays No. 1, Nazareth (Pa.) moves into top 10 of Super 25 wrestling rankings

It was another perfect week on the mats for No. 1 Blair Academy (Blairstown, N.J.). The Bucs were 4-0 in dual matches, improving to 10-1 on the season, which keeps them atop the latest USA TODAY/National High School Coaches Association Super 25 High School Wrestling Rankings.

For the first time in several weeks, there’s a new team in the Top 10. Nazareth (Nazareth, Pa.) breaks in at No. 10 after defeating No. 8 Bethlehem Catholic (Bethlehem, Pa.) for the District XI dual championship. These two have now split their dual matches this season and there’s a chance that they could meet again for the Pennsylvania Class 3A dual championship.

In Ohio, No. 3 St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio) has a big weekend ahead. The Eagles will look to defend their Ohio Division I dual championship against a very tough eight-team field that includes No. 14 Elyria (Ohio) and Brecksville-Broadview Heights.

There’s one new team in the Super 25 this week as Lockport Township (Lockport, Ill.) enters at No. 25. Lockport began the season ranked in the Super 25.