Blair Academy (N.J.) stays No. 1 in Super 25 wrestling rankings with top-10 showdowns approaching

No. 1 Blair Academy (Blairstown, N.J.) put itself in perfect position to defend its USA TODAY/National High School Coaches Association Super 25 national championship by advancing all 14 wrestlers to this weekend’s Prep Nationals at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pa.

The Bucs crowned 12 champs last weekend plus two runners-up at the regional qualifier that was held at Blair.

The Bucs will be challenged this weekend by No. 6 Malvern Prep (Malvern, Pa.) and No. 9 Wyoming Seminary (Kingston, Pa.). Both teams qualified all 14 wrestlers at last week’s Pennsylvania regional qualifier. Wyoming Seminary had eight champs with six runners-up, while Malvern Prep crowned five champs with six runners-up.

The top twenty teams in last week’s rankings held their spots in the latest rankings. No. 21 Pomona (Arvada, Colo.), No. 22 Pueblo County (Pueblo, Colo.), No. 23 Southeast Polk (Pleasant Hill, Iowa) and Lockport Township (Lockport, Ill.) all moved-up one spot this week.

New to the poll is Montini Catholic (Lombard, Ill.) at No. 25.