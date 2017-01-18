Blair (N.J.) remains No. 1 in Super 25 wrestling despite dual match loss

Let the debate begin over what means more in the national high school wrestling rankings — tournaments or dual matches?

Blair Academy (Blairstown, N.J.), No. 1 in the USA TODAY Sports/National High School Coaches Super 25 since the start of the season, is still the top team despite losing last Friday in a dual meet to No. 9 Wyoming Seminary (Kingston, Pa.) 31-27.

It was the third consecutive year in this heated rivalry that the No. 1 team going into the match, lost on its home mat.

So, why is Blair still No. 1? The Bucs lost by four points, but they gave up six points at 113 pounds when national prep champ Michael Colaiocco, the favorite in his match against Mosha Schwartz, lost by injury default. The Bucs might have lost team bonus points at 160 with national prep champ Anthony Merola not wrestling. Blair’s Julian Ramirez won a 6-1 decision in Merola’s absence.

Blair remains the top team in the nation on the strength of its impressive wins at Ohio’s Walsh Ironman, Delaware’s Beast of the East and the Geary Invitational in Oklahoma.

On Sunday, Blair’s ranking will be put to the test again as it will wrestle No. 8 Malvern Prep (Malvern, Pa.) and No. 10 Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) in pool action at the Who’s #1 Duals in Easton, Pa.

If Blair reaches the championship round, it could face No. 4 Lake Highland Prep (Orlando, Fla.) or No. 7 Bethlehem Catholic (Bethlehem, Pa.).

The eight-team event was scheduled for the Palestra at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, but had to be moved about 50 miles north.

Another big match this week is Saturday in Ohio where No. 3 St. Edward (Lakewood) faces No. 6 Graham (St. Paris). St. Ed’s is coming off an impressive 36-30 win against No. 16 Detroit Catholic Central (Mich.) last weekend.

No. 5 Clovis (Ca.) prepared for its showdown next week with No. 2 Buchanan (Clovis, CA) by winning seven dual matches against teams from New Jersey, including a 30-29 win against Bergen Catholic. Buchanan won the Tim Brown Memorial in California with six individual champs.

There are no new teams in the rankings this week.