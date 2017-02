Five-star PG Trae Young announced Thursday he’d play his college ball at Oklahoma, and that made one former Sooner—current NBA star Blake Griffin—a happy man.

!! boomer sooner. big time player RT @USATODAYhss: @blakegriffin32 Hey Blake, what do you think about Trae Young becoming a Sooner? — Blake Griffin (@blakegriffin32) February 16, 2017

Griffin was the No. 1 overall pick in 2009 after his career in Norman culminated with national player of the year honors.