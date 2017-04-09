Guard Blake Harris to join Michael Porter Jr. at Missouri

Another former member of the vaunted University of Washington basketball recruiting class is heading to Missouri.

Blake Harris, from Word of God (Raleigh, N.C.), announced his commitment to Missouri on Sunday via Twitter and will join No. 1 overall player Michael Porter Jr. with the Tigers. The signing period begins Wednesday.

Harris was released from his letter of intent March 21 after he requested to be let out following the firing of coach Lorenzo Romar.

Harris committed last July to Washington over an offer list that included Miami, Virginia Tech, Cincinnati, Memphis, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Ole Miss, Seton Hall, Georgia Tech, among others.

After reopening his recruitment, he chose Missouri over North Carolina State.

Harris is ranked as the No. 99 player overall in the ESPN 100 and the No. 20 point guard in the nation.