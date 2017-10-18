Former S.C. prep baseball star Blake Holliday dies after ATV accident

Blake Holliday, an outstanding two-sport athlete who helped Belton-Honea Path (S.C.) win consecutive Class AAA baseball state championships in 2015 and 2016, died Tuesday afternoon.

Holliday, 19, suffered critical injuries in an ATV accident Thursday afternoon. He had been in critical condition at Greenville Memorial Hospital since. Holliday was airlifted to the hospital following an accident on Major and Rube Ashley roads in Belton.

Anderson County deputy coroner Don McCown said the cause of death was head trauma.

Holliday was a the dominant pitcher on the back-to-back state championship teams at BHP. He signed a baseball scholarship at Clemson and was a redshirt member of the team in the 2016-17 academic year and transferred to Erskine College in the fall.

Holliday was the state’s Class AAA Player of the Year in 2016, when he was 12-1 as a pitcher while producing five home runs and 31 RBI as a hitter.

“I’m just proud to go out with two championships,’ Holliday told an Anderson Independent Mail writer in June 2016. “That will be unforgettable, something we will have for the rest of our lives.”

In that June 2016 article, BHP coach Steve Williams said Holliday had “grown as a young man and matured on the field,” and had developed into a team leader.

“It has been a pleasure to write his name on a lineup card, knowing what he brings to the table game in, game out,” Williams said of Holliday.

Holliday became a legendary figure in BHP baseball when he delivered the game-winning hit, breaking up a no-hitter by Camden’s Will Abbott in the bottom of the seventh inning of a deciding playoff game. A season earlier, he earned a save in an extra-inning championship game victory against Hartsville.