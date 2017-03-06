Blanchet, Santiam, Dayton players feted for winning state titles

State championships were only part of what was awarded to players from Blanchet, Santiam and Dayton Saturday night.

Blanchet senior Sophia Poole was named first-team all-Class 3A state tournament and sophomore Ana Coronado was named second team.

Also named to the first team was Salem Academy junior Sydney Brown and junior Aimee Smith was named second team, and Dayton juniors Shawnie Spink and Kalina Rojas were named first-team all-tournament.

Brothers Julian (a senior) and Jonah (a sophomore) Downey were named first-team all-Class 2A state tournament, as was Western Mennonite senior Simeon Hess.

For 3A boys state champion Dayton, seniors Zach Bernards and Jalen Flowers and junior Tanner Lewis were named first-team all-tournament.

Salem Academy senior Skyler Williams was named second-team all-tournament, as were Amity seniors Dylan Stearns and Devin McShane.

In the 2A girls tournament, Regis sophomore Kirsten Koehnke, Western Mennonite senior Madison Hull and Kennedy junior Kaylin Cantu were named first-team all-tournament, and Western Mennonite sophomore Anika Hess was named to the second team.

In the 1A state tournament, Perrydale senior Haylen Janesofsky was named second-team all-tournament after leading the team to a third-place team trophy, the program’s first state tournament trophy since 1983.

Athletes of the week

The Salem Sports and Breakfast Club recognized North Salem’s Brandon Quezada and South Salem’s Abby Whitney as its senior wrestlers of the year.

Quezada placed third at the 6A state tournament at 113 pounds and was the Greater Valley Conference district championship the past two years.

Whitney was a three-time girls state tournament placer, including finishing second as a senior.

In addition, Enrique Vincent, Evan Spragg and Bo Joklur were named athletes of the week.

Vincent, a sophomore from McNary, came back from a knee injury that cost him most of the season, came back to win the district championship at 120 pounds and placed third at the state tournament.

Spragg, a senior at Sprague, placed fourth at the state tournament after finishing third in the district the week prior.

Joklur, a junior at Sprague, was the 106 pound district champion and placed fourth at the state meet.

