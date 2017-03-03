Blanchet stuns top-ranked Salem Academy in semifinals

COOS BAY – There was one team at the 3A state basketball tournament that had the confidence it could upset No. 1 seed Salem Academy.

Blanchet Catholic knew they could because they were the only team to have done it this season.

No. 5 seed Blanchet used a combination of physical, aggressive man-to-man and deft shooting from the outside Friday to knock off their PacWest Conference rival Salem Academy 51-39 in the state semifinal round at Marshfield High School.

With the win, Blanchet (23-3) advances to Saturday’s 7 p.m. state championship game to play Dayton or Coquille.

It is the first time in school history that Blanchet will be in the state championship game.

“We’re making Blanchet history,” said sophomore Bailey Hittner, who scored 14 points. “This is the farthest any Blanchet team has gotten.

“We were crying as soon as the game was over, and coach said celebrate not, but we’re going to come back later and watch the Coquille and Dayton game and get dialed in. But right now we’re going to celebrate.”