Blanford named football coach at Eastern

Justin Blanford has been named the new football coach at Eastern High School, athletic director Matt Girardin announced Wednesday.

Blanford spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach at Eastern and previously was an assistant at Jeffersontown (2013-14), Bardstown (2003-12), Western (2001-02) and Male (1999-2000).

Blanford is a Bardstown High School and University of Louisville graduate.

“Coach Blanford is definitely 100 percent committed to Eastern High School and Eastern football and the goal of moving Eastern football back into the elite in Kentucky,” Girardin said. “He’s had extensive experience coaching on both sides of the ball. He knows our kids and knows the expectations at Eastern. We felt like he’ll take Eastern High School football to new levels of success.”

Blanford replaces Shaun Davis, who stepped down after posting a 12-22 record over three seasons. The Eagles finished 5-7 last year, falling to Trinity 49-0 in the second round of the Class 6-A playoffs.

Eastern is among seven Jefferson County Public Schools programs that will have new football coaches for the 2017 season. Ballard, Central, Moore, Pleasure Ridge Park, Seneca and Western are still conducting their searches.

This story will be updated.

Jason Frakes can be reached at (502) 582-4046 and jfrakes@courier-journal.com.