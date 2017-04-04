Blue Valley West (Kan.), Cherry Creek (Colo.) among top 10 newcomers in Super 25 girls spring soccer

Blue Valley West (Overland Park, Kan.) leads four new teams in the top 10 of the USA TODAY Sports/National Soccer Coaches Association of America Super 25 for spring girls soccer.

Blue Valley West opened its season with a 2-1 victory against Bishop Miege (Mission, Kan.).

RELATED: Full Super 25 rankings

Cherry Creek (Greenwood Villaga, Colo.) is new to the rankings at No. 7 with a 7-0 start, joining No. 9 Rockwood Summit (Fenton, Mo.), which is 5-0; and No. 10 Owasso (Okla.), which is 8-0.

J.L. Mann (Greenville, S.C.) has moved to 15-0 and remains No. 1, followed by Naperville North (Ill.), Battlefield (Haymarket, Va.) and Broomfield (Colo.). Green Hope (Cary, N.C.) has moved from No. 11 to No. 5.

Other newcomers are No. 15 Notre Dame de Sion (Kansas City), No. 17 Marian (Omaha), No. 19 Whitewater (Fayetteville, Ga.), No. 21 Kellam (Virginia Beach, Va.), No. 22 Regis Jesuit (Denver) and No. 25 Millard West (Omaha).