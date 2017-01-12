Blue-Gold football rosters, coaches announced

Caravel’s John Reed will coach the Blue team and Smyrna’s Mike Judy will coach the Gold team for the 62nd annual Blue-Gold All-Star football game, to be played June 17 at Delaware Stadium.
A total of 73 seniors has been named to the rosters of the two teams, representing all of the high school football programs in Delaware. The game, which also showcases cheerleaders, band members and school ambassadors, benefits the Delaware Foundation Reaching Citizens with intellectual disabilities (DFRC).
Reed guided Caravel to an 8-4 record and appearance in the DIAA Division II semifinals this season. Caravel assistants J.T. Laws and Chris Moxley, Howard’s Rahsaan Matthews and William Penn’s Marvin Dooley will serve as Reed’s assistants on the Blue coaching staff.
Judy coached Smyrna to a perfect 12-0 record and its second consecutive DIAA Division I state championship this season. He will be joined by Smyrna’s Mike Marks and Dan Wagner, Laurel’s Eston Ennis and Middletown’s Mark DelPercio on the Gold coaching staff.
Tatnall coach Jody Russell will return as camp director, assisted by Howard’s Dan Ritter and Preston Grace of Woodbridge.
The game’s opening ceremonies will begin at 5 p.m. June 17, with kickoff at 6. For more information on DFRC or the game, go to www.dfrc.org or call (302) 454-2730.
BLUE ROSTER
Oladayo Adeleke, Hodgson
David Balint, St. Mark’s
William Beaudet, Concord
Justin Beneck, Wilmington Friends
Matthew Bowe, Caravel
Rajae Britt, Brandywine
Sean Carroll, Mount Pleasant
Mike Cicconi, Charter of Wilmington
Jashon Coleman, McKean
D’mir Copeland, William Penn
Kerry Galloway, A.I. du Pont
Henry Gise, Wilmington Friends
David Hazelton, St. Elizabeth
Brennan Hazewski, Delaware Military Academy
Mickey Henry, St. Elizabeth
Karl Holler, Tatnall
Charlie Hope, William Penn
Maverick Jackson, Caravel
Andrew Jaworski, Wilmington Friends
Jashawn Johnson, Mount Pleasant
Korey Kent, Howard
Carter Lamey, Charter of Wilmington
Curtis Linton, Caravel
Darin Matthews, Howard
Matthew McCary, Delcastle
A.J. McGonigle, St. Mark’s
Josh Patrick, Salesianum
Harry Quimby, Tower Hill
Samuel Ragland, Tatnall
Jake Reed, Caravel
Randy Sinnott, Salesianum
Duncan Stevens, Dickinson
Bill Stradley, Salesianum
Billy Sullivan, St. Mark’s
Patrick Udovich, Archmere
Elijah Walton, Conrad
Zebulon Wright, Salesianum
GOLD ROSTER
Emmanuel Kenion, Appoquinimink
Jackson Truitt, Appoquinimink
Kenyon Yellowdy, Appoquinimink
Najee Whitted, Caesar Rodney
Robert Mitchell, Cape Henlopen
Zakaria Barnes, Christiana
Jimmy Atkins, Delmar
John Castro, Dover
Michael Credle, Glasgow
Ja’saan Cunningham, Glasgow
Zion Howard, Indian River
Cameron Lewis, Lake Forest
Antonia Johnson, Laurel
Perez Nichols, Laurel
Anthony DelPercio, Middletown
Spencer Harbert, Middletown
Caleb Weatherford, Middletown
Shane Wilkins, Middletown
Greggory Clark, Milford
Brion Murray, Milford
Andrew DelPercio, Newark
Hunter Poisson, Polytech
Daniel McNeil, Red Lion Christian
Stephon Short, Seaford
Jerren Carter, Smyrna
Nolan Henderson, Smyrna
Josh Hutchinson, Smyrna
Jamier Smith, Smyrna
Doug Phillips, St. Georges
Timothy Jones, Sussex Central
Christian Moore, Sussex Central
Myles Vernet, Sussex Central
Jordan Marvel, Sussex Tech
Terrique Riddick, Woodbridge
Leah Styles, Woodbridge
Shymere Vessels, Woodbridge
Contact Brad Myers at bmyers@delawareonline.com. Follow on Twitter: @BradMyersTNJ.
