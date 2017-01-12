Blue-Gold football rosters, coaches announced

Caravel’s John Reed will coach the Blue team and Smyrna’s Mike Judy will coach the Gold team for the 62nd annual Blue-Gold All-Star football game, to be played June 17 at Delaware Stadium.

A total of 73 seniors has been named to the rosters of the two teams, representing all of the high school football programs in Delaware. The game, which also showcases cheerleaders, band members and school ambassadors, benefits the Delaware Foundation Reaching Citizens with intellectual disabilities (DFRC).

Reed guided Caravel to an 8-4 record and appearance in the DIAA Division II semifinals this season. Caravel assistants J.T. Laws and Chris Moxley, Howard’s Rahsaan Matthews and William Penn’s Marvin Dooley will serve as Reed’s assistants on the Blue coaching staff.

Judy coached Smyrna to a perfect 12-0 record and its second consecutive DIAA Division I state championship this season. He will be joined by Smyrna’s Mike Marks and Dan Wagner, Laurel’s Eston Ennis and Middletown’s Mark DelPercio on the Gold coaching staff.

Tatnall coach Jody Russell will return as camp director, assisted by Howard’s Dan Ritter and Preston Grace of Woodbridge.

The game’s opening ceremonies will begin at 5 p.m. June 17, with kickoff at 6. For more information on DFRC or the game, go to www.dfrc.org or call (302) 454-2730.

BLUE ROSTER



Oladayo Adeleke, Hodgson

David Balint, St. Mark’s

William Beaudet, Concord

Justin Beneck, Wilmington Friends

Matthew Bowe, Caravel

Rajae Britt, Brandywine

Sean Carroll, Mount Pleasant

Mike Cicconi, Charter of Wilmington

Jashon Coleman, McKean

D’mir Copeland, William Penn

Kerry Galloway, A.I. du Pont

Henry Gise, Wilmington Friends

David Hazelton, St. Elizabeth

Brennan Hazewski, Delaware Military Academy

Mickey Henry, St. Elizabeth

Karl Holler, Tatnall

Charlie Hope, William Penn

Maverick Jackson, Caravel

Andrew Jaworski, Wilmington Friends

Jashawn Johnson, Mount Pleasant

Korey Kent, Howard

Carter Lamey, Charter of Wilmington

Curtis Linton, Caravel

Darin Matthews, Howard

Matthew McCary, Delcastle

A.J. McGonigle, St. Mark’s

Josh Patrick, Salesianum

Harry Quimby, Tower Hill

Samuel Ragland, Tatnall

Jake Reed, Caravel

Randy Sinnott, Salesianum

Duncan Stevens, Dickinson

Bill Stradley, Salesianum

Billy Sullivan, St. Mark’s

Patrick Udovich, Archmere

Elijah Walton, Conrad

Zebulon Wright, Salesianum

GOLD ROSTER



Emmanuel Kenion, Appoquinimink

Jackson Truitt, Appoquinimink

Kenyon Yellowdy, Appoquinimink

Najee Whitted, Caesar Rodney

Robert Mitchell, Cape Henlopen

Zakaria Barnes, Christiana

Jimmy Atkins, Delmar

John Castro, Dover

Michael Credle, Glasgow

Ja’saan Cunningham, Glasgow

Zion Howard, Indian River

Cameron Lewis, Lake Forest

Antonia Johnson, Laurel

Perez Nichols, Laurel

Anthony DelPercio, Middletown

Spencer Harbert, Middletown

Caleb Weatherford, Middletown

Shane Wilkins, Middletown

Greggory Clark, Milford

Brion Murray, Milford

Andrew DelPercio, Newark

Hunter Poisson, Polytech

Daniel McNeil, Red Lion Christian

Stephon Short, Seaford

Jerren Carter, Smyrna

Nolan Henderson, Smyrna

Josh Hutchinson, Smyrna

Jamier Smith, Smyrna

Doug Phillips, St. Georges

Timothy Jones, Sussex Central

Christian Moore, Sussex Central

Myles Vernet, Sussex Central

Jordan Marvel, Sussex Tech

Terrique Riddick, Woodbridge

Leah Styles, Woodbridge

Shymere Vessels, Woodbridge

Contact Brad Myers at bmyers@delawareonline.com. Follow on Twitter: @BradMyersTNJ.