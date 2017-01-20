BNL rallies for win over North Harrison

BEDFORD, Ind. – The North Harrison girls basketball team went scoreless for more than nine minutes in the second half and watched host Bedford North Lawrence rally for a 50-39 win Thursday night.

North Harrison coach Missy Voyles said she knew it would be a tough assignment against a quality Class 4-A school on the road.

“It was a rough night offensively, obviously,” Voyles said. “They were doing a good job on Lilly (Hatton). We needed to play a big, aggressive team like this.”

North Harrison (19-2), ranked No. 1 in Class 3-A, led 34-30 after Cali Nolot converted a layup with 2:18 left in the third quarter. But the Stars (15-4) then settled down and scored the last four points of the third quarter on a free throw by Jorie Allen and a 3-pointer from Kennedy Bunch — who led BNL with 16 points —to tie the game at 34-all. Allen finished with 15 points for the Stars.

“They were making shots and we weren’t,” BNL coach Jeff Allen said as North Harrison rallied for the lead. “They had something to do with that (BNL missing shots) because I think they’re a really good basketball team.”

North Harrison then missed its first 13 shots of the fourth quarter and the Stars stretched their lead to 46-34 after two free throws from McKenzie Messmore — who had 14 points — with 1:14 left.

“We just missed some shots we normally hit,” Voyles said. “We usually finish better around the basket.”

North Harrison finally hit a shot at the 1:06 mark as Hallie Hinton drilled a 3-pointer from the left corner, cutting the deficit to 46-37. In the entirety of the fourth quarter, North Harrison hit just one other shot – a layup, also by Hinton. Voyles said a key moment in the game came in the first half as Nolot picked up three fouls. “I thought she got a couple of cheap fouls,” Voyles said.

Hatton, North Harrison’s leading scorer this season and on the night, was held to just nine points. Hinton tallied eight, five coming in the final 1:06.

“We mixed our defenses up a little bit. We really focused on making it tough for Hatton, which we did the whole game,” Allen said. “I thought my kids picked up their defensive intensity a little bit (in the fourth quarter). (North Harrison) is a really good basketball team.”

BEDFORD NORTH LAWRENCE 50, NORTH HARRISON 39

NORTH HARRISON (19-2)

Taylor Rennirt 4p; Lilly Hatton 9p; Hallie Hinton 8p; Emma Nokes 3p; Cali Nolot 5p; Jessicka Chiquito 3p; Stevie Burns 7p.

BNL (15-4)

Kennedy Bunch 16p; Jacy Hughes 5p; McKenzie Messmore 14; Jorie Allen 15p.