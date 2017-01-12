Bo Jackson: 'There’s no way I would ever allow my kids to play football today'

Bo Jackson, the world’s greatest living athlete, and the only man to be an All-Star in baseball and All-Pro in football, now has a confession to make.

If Bo knew back in his playing days what he knows now:

Bo never would have won a Heisman Trophy at Auburn. Bo never would have been inducted into the college football Hall of Fame. Bo never would have worn a Los Angeles Raiders uniform. Bo never would have trampled Brian Bosworth on Monday Night Football. And Bo never would have dislocated his left hip that ended his football career.

“If I knew now what I had known back then,’’ Jackson tells USA TODAY Sports, “I would have never played football. Never. I wish I had known about all of those head injuries, but no one knew that. And the people that did know that, they wouldn’t tell anybody.

“The game has gotten so violent, so rough. We’re so much more educated on this CTE stuff (chronic traumatic encephalopathy), there’s no way I would ever allow my kids to play football today.

“Even though I love the sport, I’d smack them in the mouth if they said they wanted to play football.

“I’d tell them, “Play baseball, basketball, soccer, golf, just anything but football.’ ’’

Jackson was leery of the NFL’s exploitative tendencies when he came out of Auburn – a suspicion that he says played a significant role in his shunning of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – and that, in concert with greater knowledge of head injuries and their effect on deceased stars such as Junior Seau,forced a greater reexamination of the sport.

