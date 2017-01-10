Boarman leads St. X in win over Moore in LIT

Just eight games into his varsity career, St. Xavier High School’s Sam Boarman is already making quite the impression on his Tigers teammates.

The sophomore scored a game and career-high 17 points for the Tigers (10-5), who pulled away from Moore 62-50 in the first round of the Republic Bank Boys Louisville Invitational Tournament at Valley on Monday night.

Boarman made 4-of-8 three-pointers, including one at with 5:27 left that broke a 45-all tie and gave the Tigers the lead for good. It sparked a 16-2 run as Moore went scoreless for more than four minutes down the stretch.

“Sam is just an unbelievably talented and poised basketball player,” Tigers coach Kevin Klein said. “It’s hard to find a weakness in his game.”

The Tigers needed the strong finish to overcome a nightmarish start and advance to Wednesday, when they’ll face archrival Trinity. Senior forward Pierce Kielser, the team’s leading scorer, drew two fouls in the first 1:09 and sat for the rest of the half. Another starter, freshman James Taylor, also drew two fouls early. While Taylor came back in the second quarter, the Mustangs took advantage of the Tigers’ foul trouble to take a 27-22 halftime lead.

That lead grew to 34-25 before the Tigers used a 9-0 third quarter run to climb back in the game. After sitting for nearly 15 minutes, Kiesler did not show any rust as he scored 15 points, all after halftime, to aid in the rally. Taylor added 13 points, dished out 10 assists and committed just one turnover.

Boarman credited his freshman teammate, Taylor for his ability to set up the Tigers’ offense.

“I think he’s the biggest role player on the offense,” the sophomore said. “he knows how to distribute. He’s actually our floor general.”

The Mustangs (11-5), making their first appearance in the LIT since 2013, were led by Antwan Hurt’s 10 points. Making it to Valley allowed the coach Roy Sutton’s team to check off one of its goals for the season, but the second-year coach said they are far from content.

“We felt like we could win tonight and left one hanging, but we won’t hold our heads on this one,” Sutton said.

Christian Academy 80, Manual 60: The Centurions (14-3) used a big run and a big night from Parker Jones to put away the Crimsons (3-12) and earn their first LIT win since 2010.

Jones, who entered Wednesday averaging 21.8 points per game, scored 21 of his 35 points in the first half as the Centurions went on a 23-0 runto put the game out of reach by midway through the second quarter.

With 30 left in the first quarter, CAL clung to a 14-12 lead, but the Centurions managed to score the final six points of the period. That started the run that put the game away. Jones scored 12 of his points in the quarter.

“Our team will go as far as Parker Jones goes,” said CAL assistant coach Derwin Webb. “So, if he plays well, we’re going to play well.”

The Centurions saw the lead grow to as much as 33 late in the third quarter before Manual began cutting into it the lead in the fourth quarter. But the Crimsons could not overcome their sluggish start. They made just 8 of 26 shots in the first half, while committing 13 of their 17 turnovers in the opening 16 minutes.

Jones, who also pulled down 11 rebounds, said his team’s pressure defense spurred the run.

“We try to get them running and then we trap as soon as they get past halfcourt,” Jones said. “That forces turnovers, and we’re good at fast breaks. That leads to most of our points.”

The Centurions, who play Ballard Wednesday evening, made 15 of 24 (62.5 percent) in the first half. Jordan McClendon led Manual with 15.

Wyatt Allison came off the bench to pitch in 15 points on 5-of-6 shooting for CAL, and Michael Woodward added 10.

Central 64, Jeffersontown 48: The Yellowjackets (8-6) used pressure defense throughout the game to swarm the Chargers (7-8) and advance in the opening game Wednesday afternoon.

Despite playing on a college-sized court, Central coach Doug Bibby wanted to use a full-court press to keep J’town from getting set in its offense, geared toward forward Delvonte McCloud. The 6-6 senior still scored 15 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, but the Chargers committed 28 turnovers and shot just 39.1 percent (18-of-46) for the game.

We got them out of the rhythm taking some tough shots,” Bibby said.

Central, which advances to play Doss Wednesday afternoon, got 24 points from Devin Firman and 15 from Derron Douglas. Justin Baker added 12 for J’town.

Fairdale 69, Western 62: Glenn Queen’s steal and subsequent layup with 58 seconds left helped the Bulldogs (7-8) hold off the Warriors (6-9) and advance to a second-round matchup with top-seeded Fern Creek on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs led by as many as 14 in the second half and were up 56-44 midway through the fourth quarter, but Western climbed back to within 63-60 with just over a minute remaining behind the efforts of O’Neal Swint, who finished with 22 points, and Dajour Cameron, who added 14. The Warriors then forced a turnover in their end to set up a possible tying basket.

But Queen, a junior guard, came up with a steal on the inbounds pass and went the distance to make it a five-point game. The 5-9 guard finished with 24 points.

“It seems like when we need that big play, he’s the guy that usually comes through for us and makes it happen,” Fairdale coach David Hicks said.

2017 REPUBLIC BANK BOYS LOUISVILLE INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT

First Round At Valley High School

ST. XAVIER 62, MOORE 50

Moore (11-5)

J.J. Weaver 7p 7r 2b, Antwan Hurt 10p, Rae Von Vaden 3p, Russell Vaden 2p, Maleek Anderson 9p, Shamar Overstreet 8p, Ramon Collins 8p 5r, Keagan Gentry 3p.

St. Xavier (10-5)

James Taylor 13p 10a, Chase Westenhofer 4p, Tyler Barnes 4p, Paul Oberst 6p 5r, Sam Boarman 17p, Evan Walker 3p, Pierce Kiesler 15p.

CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 80, MANUAL 60

Manual (3-12)

William Britt 6p 3a, Jonah Gelhaus 2, Lesther Perez-Garay 3p, Jordan McClendon 15p 6r, Kenyan Jocob 3p, Brock Casin 7p, Eli Roberts 6p, Terrance Ballard 7p, Alex Conlin 5p, Zach Recktenwald 2p, Andrew Schaaf 4p.

CAL (14-3)

Kenneth Purvis 9p 3b, Parker Jones 35p 11r, Hayden Pass 2p, Wyatt Allison 15p, Austin Carr 2p 5a, Michael Woodward 10p, Milton Wright 7p.

CENTRAL 64, JEFFERSONTOWN 48

Jeffersontown (7-8)

Jalen Davis 5p, Delvonte McCloud 15p 17r 4b, Jaden Rogers 9p, Justin Baker 12p, Chris Trigg 7p.

Central (8-6)

Korey Johnson 5p, Devin Firman 24p, Derron Douglas 15p, Andy Crittenden 6p, Dominique Knight 7p 8r, Twan Thompson 1p, Josh Watkins 4p, Josh Black 2p.

FAIRDALE 69, WESTERN 62

Western (6-9)

Mark Jones 5p, Dajour Cameron 14p 6r, O’Neal Swint 22p, Stoney Mack 3p, Russean Wright 4a, Dazmen Lively 3p, Juvon Thompson 1p, JuJuantae Dickerson 4p, Tyon Pearson 8p, Jaelin Shannon 2p.

Fairdale (7-8, 4-2 Sixth Region)

Glenn Queen 24p 8r 4a, Jay Gaddie 10p 5a, Markelo Sullivan 9p 7r, Ike Roby 11p 9r 3b, Seth Dewboys 3p, Craig Ash 12p.