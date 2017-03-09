After season-ending loss, legendary N.J. coach Bob Hurley and school face uncertain future

Bob Hurley is as legendary a high school basketball coach as there is in the country. The longtime bench boss at St. Anthony’s (Jersey City, N.J.) has amassed 1,184 wins to just 125 losses in his illustrious career.

Wednesday night, though, St. Anthony’s fell to Hudson Catholic 64-61 in the North Jersey, Non-Public B title game. The loss with the school’s future in question, and perhaps Hurley’s tone afterward, led NJ.com to ask the question – has Hurley coached his last game?

“It was one of those seasons where, you know, we didn’t have enough answers,” Hurley said, per NJ.com, in an interview room at the Rutgers Athletic Center after the loss.

The loss could mean more than putting a halt to St. Anthony’s Tournament of Champions title defense. The school itself is in major financial distress, leaving open the possibility that the school will be closed next year, thus ending the state’s most illustrious basketball program.

With the school needing millions of dollars in order to build an endowment, Hurley told NJ Advance Media in January that he anticipated the school would remain open for another year after raising about $1 million since the fall.

The 69-year-old Hurley did not want to discuss the school’s future in the immediate aftermath of Wednesday’s season-ending defeat.

“The last thing in the world, you’d be sitting in a press conference after losing the North Jersey final, and be thinking about like something outside of what just happened to us,” Hurley said, per NJ.com. “The expression my father used to use all the time, there’s a time and a place for everything. And discussing that right now is just not appropriate.”

Last Friday, Hurley told NJ.com that the school needed to raise about $500,000 to be in the black next year and that enrollment needed to go up. Nothing was guaranteed, though.

“It’s like the state tournament, or Jimmy Valvano, survive and advance,” Hurley said. “We’re just going to keep working and see if this is all good enough.”

One of the most familiar names in American basketball lore, the father of Arizona State coach Bobby and Rhode Island coach Danny, faces an uncertain future. His school does as well.