Bobby Nash (MSU) loses in UFC debut; QB Samuel Johnson transfers

UFC:Li Jingliang defeated Bobby Nash in a welterweight bout at Denver. Nash, a former Michigan State and Roseville High wrestler, was making his UFC debut. According to mmafighting.com, Jingliang knocked out Nash at 4:45 of the second round. It was the first bout of a four-fight deal for Nash (8-2 MMA, 0-1 UFC) with the UFC on Fox.

Prep football: Southfield A&T quarterback Samuel Johnson III, a top 2019 college prospect being recruited by Michigan and Michigan State, announced on Twitter he is transferring to Walled Lake Western for his junior season this fall. Johnson has 12 scholarship offers, including Illinois, Cincinnati, Syracuse, Western Michigan and Central Michigan.

College hockey: No. 10 Western Michigan had 47 shots on goal in a 4-3 loss to host Miami (Ohio). Colt Conrad had a goal and an assist for the Broncos (14-7-3, 8-7-1-1 National Collegiate Hockey Conference). …

Mitch Maloney and Gerald Mayhew each had a goal and an assist as host Ferris State beat Bowling Green, 5-0. Justin Kapelmaster stopped 19 shots for the Bulldogs (9-16-4, 8-11-3-2 Western Collegiate Hockey Association). …

Taylor McCloy scored a shorthanded goal in the third period to lift Adrian over host Lawrence, 2-1. Adrian (14-6-2, 13-3 Northern Collegiate Hockey Conference) is ranked No. 9 in Division III.

Women’s basketball:Becca Sabol had 26 points and 10 rebounds as host Madonna (12-9, 8-8 Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference) edged Cornerstone, 80-78. Jesse Sheridan led the Golden Eagles (11-13, 8-8) with 30 points. …

Sadia Johnson scored 22 points to help Adrian (11-8, 6-5 Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association) beat host Olivet, 52-50. Jillian Nickels scored 16 points for the Comets (1-17, 1-9). …

Kateleyn Carriere scored 21 points to lead Saginaw Valley State past host Northwood, 72-54. Halee Nieman added 13 points for the Cardinals (15-4, 11-2 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference). Jordyn Nurenberg led the Timberwolves (9-9, 6-7) with 19 points.

Women’s tennis: Western Michigan defeated IUPUI, 7-0, at Kalamazoo. Tracy Kuhle and Barbare Eristavi and among the singles winners for the Broncos (3-2).