Boiling Springs (S.C.) wins USA Football 7-on-7 National Championship series event

Boiling Springs (S.C.) scored 29 unanswered points to rally from a 17-0 deficit against host Hoover (Ala.) to win the USA Football 7 on 7 National Championship Series event Saturday.

Boiling Springs became the first South Carolina team to win the event, which dates back to 2001 but was renamed under the auspices of USA Football last year.

The Bulldogs were seeded No. 25 after going 3-3 during the first two days of pool play. They won five games Saturday, including beating Spain Park (Ala.), Baldwin County (Minette, Ala.), Walton (Marietta, Ga.) and McGill-Toolen (Ala.).

“This was by far the best competition we have seen and it helped by giving a lot of our young players some confidence going into the season,” coach Rick Tate told GoUpstate.com.

Dawson Taylor, the team’s quarterback and a South Carolina baseball commit, described the team as “a little iffy” coming into Saturday. But he went out and did not throw an interception in five games. The defense held their opponents to a total of less than 100 points in the five games.

“We trusted each other,” Taylor told AL.com. “The coaches, they trusted us. They put us in the right position, so we made plays.”