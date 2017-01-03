Bol Bol, 6-11 son of Manute Bol, to transfer to Mater Dei (Calif.)

Bol Bol, the 6-11 son of former NBA player Manute Bol, is transferring to Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), school officials confirmed to The Los Angeles Times.

Bol, who must pass eligibility requirements before he can play, spent his first two seasons at Bishop Miege High School outside of Kansas City and led the team to the Kansas 4A title.

He is ranked as the No. 6 power forward and No. 14 player overall in the Class of 2018, according to the 247Sports Composite. He has offers from Kansas, Creighton and St. John’s, among others.

He decision to leave Kansas was first reported by the Kansas City Star in November, although his destination at the time was unclear. Mater Dei was among the schools mentioned, although Monarchs coach Gary McKnight that was not necessarily true at the time.