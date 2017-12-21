Chick-fil-A Classic: Bol Bol is the country’s No. 1 sneakerhead

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Bol Bol gets it, no, really, he does.

When it comes to the best player in the country argument the answer is always subjective.

“I don’t care about that stuff,” said Bol, who checks in at No. 4 in the ESPN 100.

What he does care about is his title as the country’s No. 1 sneaker enthusiast.

That, according to Bol, is not debatable.

“I’m definitely No. 1 there,” said Bol, an Oregon signee. “Definitely. No question.”

Hard to argue with a guy who boasts “more than 200 pairs” of sneakers.

The top sneaker spot certainly looked intact Thursday when the No. 4 Pilots rolled No. 20 Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.) 82-64 at the Chick-fil-A Classic.

“I’ve got everything; old shoes, new shoes, all of the exclusive collections,” Bol said. “No one is on my level with the shoe game.”

Findlay Prep coach Paul Washington Sr. cosigned Bol’s claim as it pertains to this class, but said he checks in at No. 2 on the all-time list.

“I’ve got to give it Allonzo Trier,” Washington said. “I’ve never seen anything like what this kid had. He had a whole garage dedicated to shoes. But Bol is strong too.”

When asked to name his favorite pair, Bol laughed and gave the go-to parental answer.

“They’re like my kids,” he said. “So all of them.”

