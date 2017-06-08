Bol Bol, Tre Jones make big moves in new Scout 100 recruiting rankings

Bol Bol and Tre Jones were the big movers as Scout.com released its updated Scout 100 for the Class of 2018 in boys basketball.

Bol, a 7-2 center from Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), moved from No. 13 to No. 2. In 15 games during the Nike EYBL season, he is averaging 24.1 points and 10 rebounds — and amazingly shooting 48.9 percent from three.

“For his size, Bol moves pretty well and his length certainly impacts the game in a variety of ways, but what stood out with his play with California Supreme was his confident and ability on the offensive end,” Scout wrote. “Not only does Bol possess very good hands and touch around the basket, but he’s developed post moves and a comfort from mid-range and three shooting the ball.”

Jones, a 6-2 point guard from Apple Valley (Minn.), moved up to No. 7 and is the No. 1 point guard in the class. Scout has seven point guard ranked with five stars. Darius Garland, from Brentwood Academy (Tenn.), is the No. 2 point guard and No. 8 overall.

Marvin Bagley, a 6-11 forward from Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), remains ranked No. 1 overall. Bagley averaged 25.8 points, 14.9 rebounds and 3.1 blocks during the EYBL season.

After Bagley and Bol comes Zion Williamson, the 6-6 man child dunking machine from Spartanburg Day in South Carolina. Cameron Reddish, a 6-8 small forward from Westtown School (West Chester, Pa.), is ranked No. 4 and Romeo Langford, a shooting guard from New Albany (Ind.), is ranked No. 5.

