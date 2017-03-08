Bolivar's Garrison embraces last chance to lead Liberators

Conley Garrison longs to put one on the scoreboard.

He scored 23 points in Bolivar’s 63-42 Class 4 sectional playoff win Tuesday night in Nixa, but there is another basketball scoreboard he cares about.

Garrison is one of six siblings in his family, and he is the youngest. He has three sisters: Carie, Callie and Casey, and two brothers: Corey and Coday. The family name is synonymous with Bolivar basketball, and senior Conley Garrison is the brothers’ last chance to get on the family scoreboard.

“The boys have zero state championships, the girls have five, so there’s no way we’re catching them considering I’m the last one,” Garrison said. “They all want me to succeed.”

Garrison described Tuesday’s sectional win as Bolivar (25-4) striding “one step closer to our goal.”

“We came out, we played hard, we played as a team and we had a good attitude about it,” Garrison said. “These guys do nothing but compete and they’re great teammates. I just love being around them.”

Liberators coach Robby Hoegh has awarded Garrison starter’s minutes since Garrison’s sophomore year, when the Liberators went 26-6 and finished fourth in the Class 4 state tournament.

As most players of that 2014-2015 graduated, Garrison stepped up his game.

“Everyone is like, ‘Man, Conley is so good this year,’” Hoegh said.

Garrison is playing as Hoegh knew he could all along, it’s just more noticeable since he’s grown into his 6-foot-2 frame.

“When Conley does what Conley does, it’s like we take it for granted. He’s an awesome player and he understands moments. He leads us, he leads us with his heart and his skills. He’s the whole package,” Hoegh said.

Senior Brandon Emmert, a 6-foot-6 power forward signed to play basketball at University of Central Missouri, scored 25 points for Bolivar in the win. The two friends accounted for more than 76 percent of the Liberators’ scoring against Webb City.

“We’ve been going to school together since kindergarten. I’ve grown up with the guy and I love him. It’s so fun to play with him and play at a high level with him,” Garrison said.

Garrison admits he felt some nervousness in the opening quarter against the Cardinals.

“I’m a senior. It could be the last time I ever put on a uniform for Bolivar, so there were nerves early, but once you get settled into a game it just gets rolling,” Garrison said.

Hoegh is happy to have a team captain as ingrained in the culture of Bolivar basketball as Garrison is.

“Obviously, it means a lot to him. It means a lot for him to play for Bolivar. It means a lot to him to go out and play as hard as he possibly can,” Hoegh said.

Bolivar next plays Grandview in the Class 4 quarterfinals. Grandview beat Helias Catholic 55-51 Tuesday night at Smith-Cotton High School in Sedalia in order to advance. It will be something of a home game for the Liberators. Southwest Baptist University hosts the game Saturday, March 11 at 6 p.m.

High school boys basketball Class 4 sectional playoff

Bolivar 63, Webb City 42

At Nixa

Webb City 13-12-9-8—42

Bolivar 16-19-14-14—63

Individual scoring

Webb City—Trey Gibson 22, Alexander Pickett 9, Terrell Kabala 6, Grant Ellis 3, Jacob Gaskill 2

Bolivar—Brandon Emmert 25, Conley Garrison 23, Ian Jones 8, Kyler Murphy 3, Jack Pitts 2, Corey Spindler 2.