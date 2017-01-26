Bordow: Canceled programs concern ADs, AIA

Nearly 30 girls tried out for Flagstaff Coconino’s soccer team this year, enough for Athletic Director Eric Freas to confidently field both varsity and junior varsity teams.

Then, a few of the girls who expected to make varsity were placed on the junior varsity squad. Their response: They quit the program. As a result, Coconino’s numbers dropped to the point that Freas said he had no choice but to ask the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s executive board for permission to cancel the JV season.

“It was the mentality, ‘If I’m not on varsity, forget it,’ ” Freas said. “I hate to coin the term, but I would attribute it 100 percent to millennials and entitlement. It’s horrific.”

What happened at Coconino is not an anomaly. The cancellation of athletic programs is on the rise across the state. Since the school year began, 66 programs have been canceled, compared to 52 over the same period in the 2015-16 school year.

“We’re kind of concerned about it,” AIA Executive Director Harold Slemmer said. “It’s something we want to stop.”

There’s no single reason for the cancellations. They’re not confined to a few sports, either. Football programs have been canceled, as have soccer, basketball and wrestling programs. They range across the school spectrum, as well. The cancellation requests come from small, rural schools, private schools, charter schools and even bigger Valley schools; Tempe Marcos de Niza, with an enrollment of 1,500, canceled its junior varsity girls soccer season this year.

But there are a few connective threads:

The vast majority of programs being canceled are at the lower levels, both junior varsity and freshman. Slemmer and Freas believe that’s in part due to kids unwilling to put in the time and effort if they’re not going be on a varsity team.

“They lose interest early,” Slemmer said. “They don’t want to stay on the freshman team or junior varsity team to improve their skills.”

Also, Slemmer said, some families are reluctant to pay a sports fee for their student-athlete if he or she isn’t playing at the highest level.

“Families look at it and say, ‘Why pay money if they’re on the junior varsity or even as a senior sitting on the bench and not getting playing time?’ ” he said.

Another factor: Charter and private schools promising to field athletic teams in order to “recruit” more families to their school only to later cancel the season because they don’t have enough players out.

“They have an open house and to get kids to come they say, ‘We have these programs,’ even when they can’t be sure that they will,” Slemmer said. “We had one private school that pushed its baseball program because there were a lot of baseball players in the area, but the following year, only six or seven came out. They make promises to get the kids to enroll without being able to guarantee the kid they’re going to have a program.”

At a public school like Marcos de Niza, however, the cancellation of the JV girls soccer program wasn’t because the school made promises it couldn’t keep. Instead, it was just a numbers game. Only 25 girls tried out and when two of them broke their ankles, athletic director Brian Fleming decided there weren’t enough bodies to field both junior varsity and varsity teams.

“This is the first program I’ve been a part of canceling,” Fleming said.

Fleming isn’t sure why so few girls tried out, but he believes Marcos could do a better job of “marketing” its soccer program to the feeder schools in its boundary area.

“I’ll take the blame,” Fleming said. “It’s our fault for maybe not being more of a presence at our schools. Maybe we should do clinics that help heighten the awareness of our program.”

Fleming hopes this is a one-year blip. Marcos will lose just five seniors off its varsity team so, he said, “If we have a good freshman class come in, I think (the program) can replenish itself. We just caught in a bad spot at a bad time.”

Freas isn’t as confident. He’s worried that a vicious cycle could emerge at Coconino. Canceling a junior varsity season – thus not giving student-athletes a chance to develop – will make it more difficult to win at the varsity level. As the losses mount, fewer and fewer kids might be willing to come out, thus leading to more cancellations.

“Who knows what the fallout is,” Freas said. “It has the high potential of causing massive ripple effects.”

His solution?

He doesn’t have one.

“I wish I had the answer,” he said. “I really do.”

