Bordow: Chavez leads Valley Vista to title game

Surprise Valley Vista scored its fewest points all season in its 6A Conference girls basketball semifinal game against Phoenix Mountain Pointe on Thursday at Gila River Arena. Didn’t matter. The Monsoon escaped with a 35-30 victory to move on to Saturday’s state title game.

Valley Vista was 2 of 10 from 3-point range and 13 of 40 from the game. It had 22 turnovers to six assists. But it survived because Mountain Pointe had a horrendous (and that’s no exaggeration) shooting night, making just 10 of 56 shots and going 0 for 12 on threes.

The best player on the floor: Valley Vista guard Taylor Chavez, who had 16 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals. Mountain Pointe’s Jenise Strover, who’s Clemson-bound, had 13 points and 11 rebounds but like the rest of her teammates just couldn’t buy a shot.

Seton-Cactus Shadows rematch fulfills prophecy

Chandler Seton Catholic coach Karen Self and Cave Creek Cactus Shadows coach Richie Willis exchanged the usual pleasantries in the handshake line after last year’s Division II girls basketball state championship game, won by Seton, 49-40.

But Self also had a prophecy she wanted to pass along to Willis.

“See you next year,” she said.

“Yeah, you’re probably right,” Willis replied.

“We both were returning pretty much everybody on our teams so it wasn’t like it was a big mystery,” Self said Wednesday after Seton’s 4A Conference semifinal win over Flagstaff Coconino. “We pretty much knew it was going to be the two of us.”

They left little doubt of their intentions in the semifinals, Seton beating Coconino by 33 points and Cactus Shadows following with a 19-point win over Flagstaff. Now comes the rematch, 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Gila River Arena for the 4A title.

Will Seton win its third state championship in four years and sixth this decade or will Cactus Shadows topple the giant?

“Myself and our staff have tried to keep (the rematch) on the back burner, but it’s hard to suppress that with young ladies,” Willis said. “They relish this moment and are looking forward to it.”

Although it’s been nearly a full year, the memories of last year’s title game are still vivid. Cactus Shadows got into early foul trouble and, eventually, five players fouled out. Late in the game, the loss certain, star player Caitlin Bickle sat on the bench sobbing, her head buried in her hands.

“It really does stick in your head, the mistakes you made, the mistakes your team made, what you could have done better,” Bickle said. “My biggest goal this year was to go farther than we did last year and the only way to do that is to win it.”

The two teams met in the regular season this year, Cactus Shadows winning 54-41 on Jan. 20. Willis believes that win was important because, “it was good for our girls to mentally get over the hump and know we can actually beat them.”

But the win comes with an asterisk. Seton played without guard Sarah Barcello (concussion) and 6-foot-3 forward Leanne Wirth was just returning from a back injury that is still so bothersome she’ll be shut down for six weeks after Saturday’s game.

Bring the loss up to Self and it quickly becomes apparent that she believes the Seton team Cactus Shadows will see on Saturday is not the Seton team it saw one month ago.

“Given Leanne’s lack of playing experience not having played for such a long time and not having Sarah and still as awful as we played and as poorly as we shot, it was still pretty close,” Self said. “They won by 13, but it was much closer than that most of the game and we were terrible that night.”

It’s hard to imagine Cactus Shadows – or anyone else, for that matter – beating Seton when it’s healthy. The Sentinels’ talent and experience in title games is invaluable. But Cactus Shadows could have the equalizer in Bickle, the 6-foot junior who had 21 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and four blocks against Flagstaff and plays with a physicality you often don’t see in girls basketball.

If Bickle can control her emotions and stay out of foul trouble, Cactus Shadows has a shot.

“I think it’s going to be pretty important to her because I think she has a sense of trying to get a little bit of redemption in the state championship game,” Willis said. “I know Seton has been looking forward to this game. We’re looking forward to it, as well.”

