Bordow: Corona's freshmen come through in win

There was little doubt that Tempe Corona del Sol’s big two of Saben Lee and Alex Barcello would come up big in its 6A Conference state semifinal game against Laveen Cesar Chavez on Thursday. Those two have carried the Aztecs all year, and they’d have to do it again to get to Tuesday’s boys basketball state championship game.

Sure enough, Lee had 39 points – including 19 of 20 free throws – and Barcello 20 in Corona’s 85-66 win.

But the difference in the game was two Corona freshmen, Dalen Terry and Eric Blackwell III. Imagine: You’re a freshman playing against arguably one of the most athletic teams in the state in a huge game. Stage fright could set in. Instead, Terry and Blackwell played as if they were seniors who had done this kind of thing before.

Blackwell III had 14 points and seven rebounds while Terry chipped in with five points and five boards. More importantly, they weren’t cowed by the moment or Chavez’s size and athleticism.

Barcello and Lee will have to do it again Tuesday to have any chance against Chandler Basha. But Corona’s task will become a bit easier if Blackwell III and Terry can duplicate that effort and performance.

Basha’s defense shines in semifinal win

Playing defense is not glamorous. It requires commitment, sacrifice and team work. Few teams in the state do it better than Chandler Basha, which reached the 6A Conference boys basketball state championship game by virtue of its 43-38 victory over Phoenix Desert Vista on Thursday at Gila River Arena.

Desert Vista is long, athletic and can score. It put up 86 in a victory at Tempe Corona del Sol during the regular season. But its offense was suffocated by Basha’s tenacious man-to-man defense. Every time Desert Vista tried to drive baseline, it was shut off. If a Thunder player got past his man, a second Basha defender came over to help.

The result: Desert Vista made just 13 of 32 shots (40.6 percent). It’s hard, now that I think about it, to recall six open looks the Thunder got all game.

Basha wasn’t much better offensively – it hit just 15 of 38 shots – but its calling card all year has been defense. And that defense will make life difficult for whoever it faces in the state title game.

Millennium girls have something good going

Goodyear Millennium has had a terrific girls’ basketball program for years – it played in a state championship game two years ago – but it might be on the verge of something really big.

Millennium reached the 6A state championship game with a 52-47 victory over No. 1 seed Gilbert on Thursday at Gila River Arena. But here’s the kicker: Its two best players are a sophomore and a freshman.

Start with do-everything sophomore Dominique Phillips, who had a game-high 24 points along with five rebounds and two blocked shots. She’ll be one of the best players in the state the next two years. Then there’s 6-foot-3 freshman Adriana Zelaya. All she did against Gilbert was register a double-double with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Zelaya has a terrific shooting touch for someone so young and understands the game. As she gets stronger, she’ll be virtually unstoppable.

That’s a dynamic duo that could bring Millennium a championship – or two – in the next couple of years. Perhaps as soon as Tuesday’s title game against Surprise Valley Vista.

Gilbert, meanwhile, has a nice future to look forward to, as well. Twin sisters Hanna and Haley Cavinder, who combined for 30 points in the loss, are just sophomores.

Chavez leads Valley Vista to 6A girls state title game

Surprise Valley Vista scored its fewest points all season in its 6A Conference girls basketball semifinal game against Phoenix Mountain Pointe on Thursday at Gila River Arena. Didn’t matter. The Monsoon escaped with a 35-30 victory to move on to Saturday’s state title game.

Valley Vista was 2 of 10 from 3-point range and 13 of 40 from the game. It had 22 turnovers to six assists. But it survived because Mountain Pointe had a horrendous (and that’s no exaggeration) shooting night, making just 10 of 56 shots and going 0 for 12 on threes.

The best player on the floor: Valley Vista guard Taylor Chavez, who had 16 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals. Mountain Pointe’s Jenise Strover, who’s Clemson-bound, had 13 points and 11 rebounds but like the rest of her teammates just couldn’t buy a shot.

Seton-Cactus Shadows rematch fulfills prophecy

Chandler Seton Catholic coach Karen Self and Cave Creek Cactus Shadows coach Richie Willis exchanged the usual pleasantries in the handshake line after last year’s Division II girls basketball state championship game, won by Seton, 49-40.

But Self also had a prophecy she wanted to pass along to Willis.

“See you next year,” she said.

“Yeah, you’re probably right,” Willis replied.

“We both were returning pretty much everybody on our teams so it wasn’t like it was a big mystery,” Self said Wednesday after Seton’s 4A Conference semifinal win over Flagstaff Coconino. “We pretty much knew it was going to be the two of us.”

They left little doubt of their intentions in the semifinals, Seton beating Coconino by 33 points and Cactus Shadows following with a 19-point win over Flagstaff. Now comes the rematch, 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Gila River Arena for the 4A title.

Will Seton win its third state championship in four years and sixth this decade or will Cactus Shadows topple the giant?

“Myself and our staff have tried to keep (the rematch) on the back burner, but it’s hard to suppress that with young ladies,” Willis said. “They relish this moment and are looking forward to it.”

Although it’s been nearly a full year, the memories of last year’s title game are still vivid. Cactus Shadows got into early foul trouble and, eventually, five players fouled out. Late in the game, the loss certain, star player Caitlin Bickle sat on the bench sobbing, her head buried in her hands.

“It really does stick in your head, the mistakes you made, the mistakes your team made, what you could have done better,” Bickle said. “My biggest goal this year was to go farther than we did last year and the only way to do that is to win it.”

The two teams met in the regular season this year, Cactus Shadows winning 54-41 on Jan. 20. Willis believes that win was important because, “it was good for our girls to mentally get over the hump and know we can actually beat them.”

But the win comes with an asterisk. Seton played without guard Sarah Barcello (concussion) and 6-foot-3 forward Leanne Wirth was just returning from a back injury that is still so bothersome she’ll be shut down for six weeks after Saturday’s game.

Bring the loss up to Self and it quickly becomes apparent that she believes the Seton team Cactus Shadows will see on Saturday is not the Seton team it saw one month ago.

“Given Leanne’s lack of playing experience not having played for such a long time and not having Sarah and still as awful as we played and as poorly as we shot, it was still pretty close,” Self said. “They won by 13, but it was much closer than that most of the game and we were terrible that night.”

It’s hard to imagine Cactus Shadows – or anyone else, for that matter – beating Seton when it’s healthy. The Sentinels’ talent and experience in title games is invaluable. But Cactus Shadows could have the equalizer in Bickle, the 6-foot junior who had 21 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and four blocks against Flagstaff and plays with a physicality you often don’t see in girls basketball.

If Bickle can control her emotions and stay out of foul trouble, Cactus Shadows has a shot.

“I think it’s going to be pretty important to her because I think she has a sense of trying to get a little bit of redemption in the state championship game,” Willis said. “I know Seton has been looking forward to this game. We’re looking forward to it, as well.”

