Bordow: Does sickening story at Hamilton fall on Belles?

The headline was sickening: Chandler Hamilton football players arrested on charges of kidnapping, sexual assault in hazing incident.

The details, even more so: According to police, the hazing – that word hardly describes what allegedly happened – occurred over a 17-month stretch on the Hamilton campus. The freshman football players who were allegedly assaulted were called, according to court documents, “Fresh meat.”

And on Monday, the recriminations: Longtime Hamilton football coach Steve Belles has been reassigned for an indefinite length of time. A district spokesman said it’s possible Belles, who is not allowed on campus during the length of his reassignment, could return as coach.

It’s hard to know where to begin here. Obviously, the allegations, if true, go way beyond a prank or the kind of hazing that occurs in a lot of locker rooms. Why would anyone, even teenagers who occasionally do stupid things, think sticking their finger or an object up a young boy’s rectum is a harmless joke?

Then, there’s the question of Belles’ responsibility. Obviously, as the head football coach, he’s in charge of the program. Everything – good or bad – falls on him. It’s wise of the Chandler Unified School District to reassign him while this plays out.

The question is, should Belles be allowed to return as coach?

The gut reaction is to scream no. These alleged attacks occurred over 17 months. On campus. If Belles knew what was going on and didn’t do anything about it, he should lose his job. If he didn’t know, well, shouldn’t he have?

But is it really that simple?

Sometimes, what happens in the locker room – away from the eyes and ears of a coaching staff – never leaves the locker room. The accused certainly weren’t going to come forward. And the victims may have been too scared to talk to their coaches – or their parents – for fear of being ostracized by their teammates.

Honestly, I’m not sure what should happen to Belles. And right now, I’m not sure I care.

It’s those kids I’m thinking about. The ones who looked up to their older teammates. The ones who thought they were part of Hamilton’s “family.”

Pray for them. The rest, well, it will sort itself out soon enough.