Bordow: Jack Miller's transfer to Chaparral a thorn for AIA

The transfer of Scottsdale Christian freshman quarterback Jack Miller to Scottsdale Chaparral is a difficult topic to address.

Miller’s father told azcentral sports’ Richard Obert that his son is transferring because he’s still struggling with the death of family friend Gerard Mauvis, who was struck by a car while crossing Tatum Boulevard to see Miller play at Scottsdale Christian on Sept. 30. Jack Miller Sr., said it’s been difficult for his son to return to the SCA field because of the memory of hearing the crash.

“Based on his health and well-being, we’ve enrolled him at Chaparral today,” Jack Sr., said. “It came down to my son’s well-being. We know that people will talk. There’s nothing I can do about that. It’s where our heart is.”

Miller Sr., said his family will ask the Arizona Interscholastic Association for a hardship appeal which, if granted, would mean Miller doesn’t have to sit out the first five games next season.

This will be a difficult case for the AIA’s executive board. It would seem heartless to penalize Miller, who set 2A Conference state passing records this past season, throwing for 3,653 yards and 53 touchdowns. But there’s no doubt board members also will consider the possibility that the transfer is football-related.

Miller already is an elite high school quarterback – he recently received an offer from Louisiana Tech – and Chaparral needs a QB with Grayson Barry just completing his senior season. Because the AIA’s transfer policy allows for appeals – rightfully so, by the way – board members will have to judge the Millers’ intent.

In this case, that’s almost impossible to discern, which is why I think the executive board will grant the appeal and allow Miller to play a full season for Chaparral in 2017.

