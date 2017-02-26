Bosman, Rasmussen win state titles for L-C

MADISON – The Luxemburg-Casco wrestling team crowned two state champions on Saturday during the WIAA individual state wrestling tournament at the Kohl Center.

Sophomore Bryce Bosman won a 2-0 decision over Two Rivers sophomore Joey Bianchi to win his second straight Division 2 state title.

Meanwhile, senior Phil Rasmussen won a 3-2 ultimate tiebreaker to beat Ripon senior Cody Jacobson for the D2 heavyweight title.

“It’s come down to me being the last match quite a few times,” said Rasmussen, who beat the top-ranked wrestler in his weight class. “It happened again tonight.”

Bosman’s match was also déjà vu.

It’s the second straight year the L-C sophomore has beaten Bianchi for a state championship. Bosman won a 2-1 overtime decision last year to claim the title at 106 pounds. They’ve also wrestled the last two years at regionals and sectionals.

“It was going to be close because he knows how I wrestle and I know how he wrestles,” Bosman said. “You just have to keep moving. On top I had to keep switching up things because you can’t keep doing the same thing because he knows what I’m going to do.”

Bosman recorded the only points of the match on a reversal in the third period.

Bosman will have an opportunity next year to become the fifth L-C wrestler to win three state titles. His championship win Saturday also continued his run at joining Zac Cibula (2005-08) as a four-time state champion from the program, which has now crowned 38 individual state champions in its history.

“I just have to keep going. I can celebrate a little bit, but I have to get right back in there and working hard,” Bosman said.

Saturday marked the first time since 2012 that the Spartans have had three wrestlers in state championship matches.

Senior Dalton Smerchek was the 170-pound D2 state runner-up after losing a 3-2 decision to River Valley senior Elijah Alt, who was the top-ranked wrestler at the weight class and beat Smerchek with an 11-2 major decision at the Battle on the Bay in December.

“Overall, I’m happy with the match,” said Smerchek, who was making his third state appearance. “I got a chance to wrestle in front of a packed Kohl Center. It’s one of my dreams that I always wanted to do.”

Smerchek will get another shot at a state title next Saturday when the Spartans compete at team state.

L-C will have seven state medalists in the lineup in its pursuit of a 12th team state championship.

The Spartans other state medalists that weren’t in championship matches all placed fourth. They included freshman Lucas Joniaux (106), sophomore Nathan Ronsman (126), junior Devan Vandenbush (152) and junior Nate Lloyd (220).

“It’s unreal how big of a step they took,” L-C coach Chas Treml said. “It proves our program is still in good hands.”

– apekarek@greenbaypressgazette.com and follow him on Twitter @andrewpekarek.